AstraZeneca agrees to pay Japan's Daiichi $6 bn for new cancer drug

Plc agreed to pay as much as $6 billion to buy into Co.’s promising medicine for lung and breast cancer, the drugmakers’ second potential blockbuster oncology deal in two years.

The UK drugmaker will pay Japan’s Daiichi $1 billion upfront to jointly develop and bring to market a cancer therapy in early clinical tests called DS-1062, the said Monday. As much as $5 billion in additional payments could follow, subject to regulatory and sales milestones.

is forging ahead to become a global oncology powerhouse, even as it works on a vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the firm committed to pay Daiichi as much as $6.9 billion for another cancer medicine, which marked its biggest deal in more than a decade. For the Japanese company, the deal is the latest in what has turned into a transformative partnership.

Besides the cancer deals, Daiichi is in talks to make Astra’s Covid-19 vaccine in Japan. The Daiichi treatment, an antibody-drug conjugate that targets tumors that express a protein known as TROP2, is “extraord­inary,” José Baselga, Astra’s head of cancer research, said in an interview. He described it as an “agent that could transform and will transform the therapy landscape.”