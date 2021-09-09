At least 14 in Taliban Cabinet on UNSC's terrorism blacklist: Report

At least 14 members of the Taliban's hardline interim government in Kabul are on the UN Security Council's terrorism blacklist, including acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund and his both deputies, raising concern of the community over the composition of the new Cabinet in Specially designated global terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani, who carries a reward of $10-million US bounty on his head, is the acting interior minister. Acting Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob, acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi and his deputy Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai are all listed under the 1988 Sanctions Committee. The 33-member interim Cabinet includes four of the five leaders known as the “ Five” who were once held at the Guantanamo Bay prison. They include Mullah Mohammad Fazil (deputy defence minister), Khairullah Khairkhwa (information and culture minister), Mullah Noorullah Noori (Borders and Tribal Affairs minister) and Mullah Abdul Haq Wasiq (Director of Intelligence). The fifth member of the group, Mohammad Nabi Omari, has been appointed as governor of eastern Khost Province recently. Acting Prime Minister Mullah Hasan has been described as “a close associate” of founder Mullah Omar in a UN sanctions report. Both Deputy Prime Ministers — Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi, who is involved in drug trafficking, are also on the UN blacklist. set to host meeting of neighbours will host a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbours on Wednesday to discuss the latest situation in the war-torn country. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the meeting to be attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to Foreign Office. Ghani junks corruption allegations Former Prime Minister of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, took to Twitter on Wednesday, refuting allegations of corruption against him. “I must now address baseless allegations that as I left Kabul I took with me millions of dollars belonging to the Afghan people..

These charges are completely and categorically false. Corruption is a plague that has crippled our country for decades and fighting corruption has been a central focus of my efforts as president. I inherited a monster that could not easily or quickly be defeated,” said in the statement.

China endorses interim govt; announces $31-mn aid China on Wednesday announced $31-million as aid to Afghanistan, its first after the seized power in Kabul, as it backed the Afghan militant group's interim government, saying it is a “necessary step” to restore order and “end anarchy”. Taking part in the first meeting of Foreign Ministers of the neighbouring countries on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will provide with $31 million worth of grains, winter supplies, vaccines and medicines as per its requirements. (PTI)