At least 40 civilians killed in Lashkar Gah amid intense fighting, says UN

Residents of a besieged Afghan city have been urged to evacuate ahead of an army operation against the Taliban.
General Sami Sadat, who is leading the battle against the Taliban in the southern province of Helmand, called on people to leave its capital Lashkar Gah as soon as possible, the BBC reported. At least 40 civilians have been killed in Lashkar Gah in the past day amid intense fighting, says the UN.
The Taliban pressed ahead with their advances in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, capturing nine out of 10 districts of the Helmand provincial capital, residents and officials said. Afghan government forces launched airstrikes, backed by the US, in a desperate effort to defend the city of Lashkar Gah.
In a message to residents of the city, Gen Sadat said the army would “not leave a single Taliban alive”.
"I know it is very difficult for you to leave your houses - it is hard for us too - but if you are displaced for a few days please forgive us," he said. Gen Sadat earlier told the BBC that while government forces had lost ground, he believed the Taliban would be unable to sustain their assault.
Residents of the city, speaking to The Associated Press over the telephone, said the fighting has them trapped, hunkered down inside their homes and unable to step out for basic supplies.
They said Taliban fighters were out openly in the streets, and that all but one Lashkar Gah district was under Taliban control.
Elite commando units were dispatched from Kabul to aid Afghan forces as the government held on to key government buildings, including the local police and army headquarters.
