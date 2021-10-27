Australia unveils 2050 net zero plan after tense talks: Report

Australia, long under fire as one of world's top producers of coal and gas, said it will target net zero by 2050, but added it will not legislate the goal and instead rely on consumers and companies to drive emission reductions. The adoption of the target will ease criticism after earlier refused to join countries in pledging to meet the target ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate conference in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

Strategic allies the US and UK have both pledged to cut emissions faster. The UK has pledged that all its electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035, while the US has announced plans to halve its emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.



Australia’s PM finally agreed to a plan to zero out its by 2050, but said he wouldn’t enshrine the target in law, and would continue to rely on fossil fuels and projects designed to offset planet-warming pollution.

Morrison said Australia, one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases on a per capita basis, will achieve the target largely through technology development, with the government investing A$20 billion ($15 billion). The investment will reduce the costs of technologies such as clean hydrogen and increase their use, he said.