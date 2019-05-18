Australian conservative PM Scott Morrison hails 'miracle' poll victory

-
Australia's conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised "quiet Australians" for delivering his party a "miracle" election victory Saturday after his Labour challenger conceded defeat.
Morrison had entered the election as an underdog, but after a hard-fought campaign defied the odds to extend the Liberal-National coalition's six-year rule.
"I have always believed in miracles!" he told jubilant supporters in Sydney.
