Australian conservative PM Scott Morrison hails 'miracle' poll victory

'How good is Australia!'? he said his supporters in Sydney

AFP | PTI  |  Sydney 

Scott Morrison
Scott Morrison, Australian PM | Photo: Wikipedia

Australia's conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised "quiet Australians" for delivering his party a "miracle" election victory Saturday after his Labour challenger conceded defeat.

Morrison had entered the election as an underdog, but after a hard-fought campaign defied the odds to extend the Liberal-National coalition's six-year rule.

"I have always believed in miracles!" he told jubilant supporters in Sydney.
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 20:11 IST

