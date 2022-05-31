Autocracies will run the world: China's Xi Jinping told US President Biden

-
ALSO READ
Autocracies outdo democracies on public trust, says survey
Autocracies outdo democracies on public trust during pandemic, says survey
In commment about autocrats, Biden says 'India has its own problems'
Chinese President Xi Jinping all set to get endorsement for rare third term
It is never a good bet to bet against Americans: Joe Biden to Xi Jinping
-
US President Joe Biden revealed, in a speech to the US Naval Academy's graduating class, that Chinese President Xi Jinping warned him that democracies are on the decline and that “autocracies will run the world”.
Biden talked about a phone call he had with Xi Jinping the day he got elected to become the 46th President of USA. Talking about the phone conversation, the US President said, "We're living through a global struggle between autocracies and democracies. When he called me to congratulate me on election night, he said to me what he said many times before. He said 'Democracies cannot be sustained in the 21st century. Autocracies will run the world'. Why? 'Things are changing so rapidly. Democracies require a consensus, and it takes time, and you don't have the time'. He's wrong.” Biden had recently travelled to Japan to meet with the leaders of the Quad.
The relationship between China and the United States has always been turbulent, with their differing government philosophies at the centre of those differences.
The most recent tensions between the countries has been around the issue of Taiwan which China believes to be a part of the its nation but has a separate government allied with the United States. During his meeting with Quad leaders, Biden reaffirmed Washington's commitment to ensuring the security of the Taiwan Strait and preventing any change in the status quo unilaterally.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU