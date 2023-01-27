Bad weather disrupts operation of S Korean airport again after 3 days

The operation of Jeju Airport, the gateway to the South Korean resort island, was again disrupted by inclement weather on Friday, only three days after its operational paralysis.

At present, wind shear and strong wind warnings are in effect for the airport, reports Yonhap News Agency.

According to the Jeju branch of the Korea Airports Corp., 50 to and from the airport -- 18 departures and 32 arrivals -- had been cancelled, while nine other were delayed.

A total of 445 domestic -- 222 departures and 223 arrivals -- were scheduled for Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, heavy snow accompanied by strong winds caused all flights to and from the Jeju airport -- 466 domestic flights and 10 flights -- to be cancelled.

