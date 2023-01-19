JUST IN
Bank of England in talks to defer deadline for CCIL de-recognition
FTX assets: Lawyers located billions in cash and crypto located
Oil prices gain around 1% on optimism over China's fuel demand recovery
Japan pushes global counterparts to regulate cryptocurrencies like banks
Oil mixed amid weak China economic data, sustained hopes for 2023
European shares slip as China data stokes economic slowdown fears
Significant progress in issuance of business visas in India, says US
Asian share markets slip as China says economy slowed further in 2022
Oil mixed amid weak China economic data, sustained hopes for 2023
This isn't your mom and dad's recession: BofA's Savita Subramanian
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Markets
Japanese banks get home regulator's nod to settle all trades via CCIL
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bank of England in talks to defer deadline for CCIL de-recognition

ESMA under pressure after de-recognising in October six Indian clearinghouses including the CCIL

Topics
Bank of England | Clearing corporations | Markets

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Bank of England

In recent talks with foreign banks with operations in India, the Bank of England (BoE) is said to be strongly considering deferring the de-recognition of the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), with the overseas regulator mulling a two-year extension of the deadline, sources said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank of England

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.