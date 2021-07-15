JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

This particular inflation unique in history: Federal Reserve's Powell
Business Standard

Bank of England policymakers hint stimulus may be curtailed soon

The remarks sent the pound higher as much as 0.3 per cent

Topics
Bank of England | Pound | US Federal Reserve

Bloomberg 

A pedestrian shelters under a Union Flag umbrella in front of the Bank of England, in London. Photo: Reuters
A pedestrian shelters under a Union Flag umbrella in front of the Bank of England, in London. Photo: Reuters

Two Bank of England policymakers signalled that stimulus measures may have to be trimmed back soon to keep inflation from overheating.

Michael Saunders on Thursday joined Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden in noting that both growth and inflation in the UK economy have exceeded the central bank’s latest forecasts in May.

The remarks sent the pound higher as much as 0.3 per cent and prompted traders to bet on a BoE interest-rate increase in May 2022, almost a full year ahead of expected tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 15 2021. 23:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.