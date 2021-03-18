Bank of England sees recovery signs but stresses outlook still unclear

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate crosses 80% mark, highest worldwide
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate crosses 95%; among highest globally
Coronavirus LIVE: UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 96%
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India to resume UK flights from January 8
-
The Bank of England said there were signs that Britain's economy was recovering from its COVID-19 slump but it stressed the outlook remained unclear, dampening speculation the central bank might move quickly to tighten policy.
"Since the Monetary Policy Committee's previous meeting, the news on near-term economic activity had been positive, although the extent to which that news changed the medium-term outlook was less clear," the BoE said after its March policy meeting.
"Different MPC members placed different weights on the balance of risks around the outlook."
The easing of COVID restrictions could be lifted "somewhat more rapidly" than the BoE had thought last month, it said.
Sterling dipped against the U.S. dollar and the euro and British government bond prices rose slightly as investors took the announcement as a sign that the BoE was in no rush to start dialling back on its stimulus programmes.
As expected, the BoE kept its stimulus programme unchanged ahead of the expected recovery in Britain's economy later this year, helped by the fast roll-out of the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.
The BoE kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.
The central bank also left unchanged the size of its 895 billion-pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying programme.
The BoE said it planned to keep the pace of its purchases of British government bonds steady at around 4.4 billion pounds per week, but it said it could slow the pace in the future.
"The Committee continued to envisage that the pace of purchases could remain at around its current level initially, with flexibility to slow the pace of purchases later," it said.
($1 = 0.7157 pounds)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU