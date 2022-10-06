Barry Sharpless wins second Nobel: A look at all the two-time awardees

On Wednesday, America's Barry Sharpless was awarded the in Chemistry for his work on “click chemistry”, becoming only the fifth person to win the prize for the second time. He first received the in Chemistry in 2001 for his work on "chirally catalysed oxidation reactions."

Here's a look at the other four people who have received the Nobel twice:

Marie Curie

Known as the mother of modern physics, Marie Curie was the first woman ever to win Nobel prizes for her work. She first received the prestigious in Physics, along with her husband Pierre Curie and French physicist Antoine Henri Becquerel for their work on spontaneous radiation in 1903.

For the second time, Curie solely received a in Chemistry for her work on radioactivity in 1911.

Linus Pauling

American chemist Linus Pauling is the only person to ever be awarded two unshared Nobel Prizes. He first won the Nobel in 1954 in Chemistry, and for the second time, he received in 1962.

Pauling, who posited that huge doses of Vitamin C can ward off the common cold, got his Nobel in Chemistry for his work in molecular chemistry, in the field of proteins and antibodies.

He received the peace prize for his campaign against nuclear testing.

John Bardeen

US engineer John Bardeen has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics twice, once in 1956 and then in 1972.

He got his first Nobel alongside his colleagues William Shockley and Walter Brattain for inventing the transistor.

He received his second Nobel alongside American physicists Leon Cooper and John Robert Schrieffer for developing the BSC theory of superconductivity.

Frederick Sanger

UK biochemist Frederick Sanger, also called the father of genomics, was the only person to receive the Nobel Prize in chemistry twice.

He first solely won the Nobel in 1958 for his work on the structure of proteins, notably insulin. He received his second Nobel in 1980 alongside Paul Berg and Walter Gilbert of the US, for developments in DNA sequencing that are still being used today.

Apart from these five scientists, two organisations, the Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prizes multiple times.

The ICHR won the Nobel in 1917, 1944 and 1963, while the UN agency won the peace prize in 1954 and 1981.