Beijing Olympics tickets won't be publicly sold due to Covid-19 situation

-
ALSO READ
China dismisses UK, Canada's decision boycott Winter Olympics as 'farce'
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
US lawmakers press corporate sponsors to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
-
Tickets for the Winter Olympics set to begin on February 4 will be distributed to “targeted” groups of people and will not be sold to the general public, the organising committee said on Monday, in the latest setback to the Games inflicted by Covid-19.
Organisers had said in September that there would not be any international spectators at the Games, under Covid-19 prevention policies that have all but shut China's borders to international travellers.
It cited the “severe and complex” Covid-19 situation and the need to protect the safety of Olympics personnel and spectators in Monday's announcement.
Local spectators who receive tickets must observe strict Covid-19 prevention measures before, during and after attending Olympic events, the committee said. It did not give further details, or further specify how tickets would be distributed.
China, which has largely managed to curb local Covid-19 infections, is scrambling to prevent the spread of scattered outbreaks of the highly infections Omicron variant just as the busy Lunar New Year travel period begins.
The Olympics, to be held in the Chinese capital and neighbouring Hebei province, will take place in a “closed loop” that will keep athletes and other Games personnel separated from the general Chinese public. Most participants will arrive on special charter planes.
Last month, North America’s National Hockey League said its players would not participate in the Olympic tournament in Beijing due to Covid-19 disruptions of the league schedule.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU