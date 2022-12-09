Beijing running out of fever medicine as Covid-19 pandemic spreads

was running out of medical supplies as the Chinese capital combated a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, health workers said, according to The Financial Times.



China’s pharmaceutical sector was scrambling to boost supplies as demand surged for fever, cold and Covid drugs amid fear among the public that the sudden lifting of the strict coronavirus restrictions could shoot up infections.



Amid reports of panic buying of fever medicine, financial news outlet Yicai, citing third-party data, said the average daily sales volume of home test kits had risen more than 400 times versus November.



Feng Zijian, a former official in China’s Center for Disease Control, told the Youth Daily that up to 60 per cent of China’s population could be infected in the first large-scale wave before stabilising.



The country will probably face a large-scale outbreak in the next one to two months, state-owned magazine Newsweek reported on Thursday citing health experts.



Some cities and regions had begun relaxing Covid controls, in moves that heralded a nationwide loosening of the earlier rules.



