JUST IN
IMF says low income nations need $500 bn in external financing through 2026
Pakistan urgently seeks $3 bn from Saudi Arabia after dip in forex reserves
Fifa World Cup fans on pace to spend record amounts at tournament venues
G-7 price ceiling on Russian oil not low enough to hit Kremlin's revenues
Pakistan's external debt stocks in 2021 stood at $130 billion: World Bank
International tourists bring over $630 mn into New Zealand economy in Q3
Bangladesh's current account deficit widens in Oct as imports surge: Report
Germany ramps up power generation from coal amid energy crisis: Report
Developing world may need to find $2.5 trn over 5 yrs to meet debt costs
China eases curbs in major shift in 'zero Covid' policy to quell discontent
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
Meta battles US antitrust agency over the future of virtual reality
Iran carries out first execution over anti-hijab protests, says report
Business Standard

Beijing running out of fever medicine as Covid-19 pandemic spreads

Amid reports of panic buying of fever medicine, a financial news outlet, citing third-party data, said the average daily sales volume of home test kits had risen more than 400 times versus November

Topics
China | Beijing | Xi Jinping

Agencies 

Xi Jingping
Chinese President Xi Jinping Photo: AP/PTI

Beijing was running out of medical supplies as the Chinese capital combated a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, health workers said, according to The Financial Times.

China’s pharmaceutical sector was scrambling to boost supplies as demand surged for fever, cold and Covid drugs amid fear among the public that the sudden lifting of the strict coronavirus restrictions could shoot up infections.

Amid reports of panic buying of fever medicine, financial news outlet Yicai, citing third-party data, said the average daily sales volume of home test kits had risen more than 400 times versus November.

Feng Zijian, a former official in China’s Center for Disease Control, told the China Youth Daily that up to 60 per cent of China’s population could be infected in the first large-scale wave before stabilising.

The country will probably face a large-scale outbreak in the next one to two months, state-owned magazine China Newsweek reported on Thursday citing health experts.

Some cities and regions had begun relaxing Covid controls, in moves that heralded a nationwide loosening of the earlier rules.

Foxconn pushed China to ease curbs: WSJ

Apple supplier Foxconn’s founder-director Terry Gou had warned China that the government’s zero-Covid stance would threaten the position of the world’s second-largest economy in the global supply chain, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The appeal, sent by Gou in a letter more than a month ago, played a major role in convincing China’s leadership to quickly reopen the economy and move away from its zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Gou’s office said in a statement that it “sternly denies” the facts in the report. Foxconn, which is the biggest assembler of iPhones, declined to comment, while China’s State Council Information Office could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Taiwan-based company’s Zhengzhou plant, which saw a month-long unrest in November, has lifted its “closed-loop” management curbs on Thursday. Reuters

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 00:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.