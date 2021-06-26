Bhutan monarch treks across mountains in a bid to keep fatality low

-
ALSO READ
We'll be wiped out if we can't control Covid-19 now, says Bhutan PM
Cabinet okays MoU between India, Bhutan on peaceful uses of outer space
Coronavirus update: Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in just 16 days
China shadow looms large as India looks to consolidate ties with neighbours
Bhutan, Lanka PMs congratulate Modi for world's largest vaccination drive
-
Wearing a baseball cap and knee-length traditional Gho robe, carrying a backpack, Bhutan’s king has walked through jungles infested with leeches and snakes, trekked mountains and quarantined several times in a hotel in the capital.
For 14 months, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has been travelling by foot, car and horse to remote hamlets to oversee measures to protect his tiny kingdom of 700,000 from the coronavirus outbreak that has flared up in neighbouring India.
The impact of the 41-year-old king’s excursions are evident in a Covid-19 death toll of just one for the nation nestled between India and China in the Eastern Himalayas.
“When the king travels for miles and knocks ... to alert people about the pandemic, then his humble words are respected and taken very seriously,” said Lotay Tshering, the country’s PM.
“His Majesty's presence is far more powerful than just issuing public guidelines,” Tshering told Reuters. His presence assures people they are not alone in their fight against the pandemic, the prime minister said.
Tshering, a practicing urologist, often accompanies the Oxford-educated king for trips near the porous border shared with India, where a second wave of the pandemic more than doubled the death toll over the last two months.
In recent weeks, the king walked for five days on a trail passing through elevations of up to 4,343 m to thank primary health workers in remote areas. The king's office declined a request for an interview.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU