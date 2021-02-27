Biden admin removes stumbling block to global deal on digital tax

-
ALSO READ
Janet Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury secretary
President-elect Joe Biden taps ex-Fed chair Janet Yellen to lead treasury
Janet Yellen says Biden's focus now is providing relief, not raising taxes
Joe Biden's plan could restore full employment by 2022: Janet Yellen
Yellen tasked with America's economic comeback as Biden's treasury pick
-
US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has told G20 finance ministers that Washington will drop a contentious part of its proposal for reform of global digital taxation rules which had been the main stumbling block to an agreement, the Financial Times reported.
According to the news article the move could unlock long-stalled multilateral negotiations at the OECD, which struggled to make progress after the Trump administration first insisted on the “safe harbour” measure in late 2019. The provision would have allowed technology companies to abide by any agreement on a voluntary basis.
On Friday, Yellen said at a meeting of G-20 finance ministers that the US “is no longer advocating for safe harbour implementation”, a US Treasury official told the Financial Times.
The US “will engage robustly to address both pillars of the OECD project, the tax challenges of digitisation and a robust global minimum tax”, the official said.
Another official close to the international tax talks said the US “wants a deal on both pillars [of the proposals] by July . . . the coming few weeks will be critical but the dynamic has never been that positive,” FT reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU