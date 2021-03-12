The Biden administration has informed some suppliers to China’s Technologies of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with devices, according to people familiar with the move.

The ban is effective as of this week, according to the people, who asked not to be identified to discuss nonpublic communications. The rules create a more explicit prohibition on the export of components like semiconductors, antennas and batteries for devices, making the ban more uniform among licensees.

blasted President Joe Biden’s administration for imposing new restrictions on national tech champion Technologies, saying the US “isn’t a reliable country that is to be trusted.” The measure would hurt both the U.S. and China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday.

condemned for abuse of Uighurs

The on Friday condemned China's abuse of ethnic and religious minorities, including what it called “crimes against humanity and genocide” being committed in Xinjiang region against ethnic Uighurs and severe restrictions in Tibet.

Biden admin criticises Hong Kong move

The US also condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kong’s electoral system and forecast “difficult” talks with Beijing's top diplomats next week.