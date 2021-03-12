Biden administration imposes new 5G license limits on some Huawei suppliers

-
-
The Biden administration has informed some suppliers to China’s Huawei Technologies of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move.
The 5G ban is effective as of this week, according to the people, who asked not to be identified to discuss nonpublic communications. The rules create a more explicit prohibition on the export of components like semiconductors, antennas and batteries for Huawei 5G devices, making the ban more uniform among licensees.
China blasted President Joe Biden’s administration for imposing new restrictions on national tech champion Huawei Technologies, saying the US “isn’t a reliable country that is to be trusted.” The measure would hurt both the U.S. and China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday.
China condemned for abuse of Uighurs
The United States on Friday condemned China's abuse of ethnic and religious minorities, including what it called “crimes against humanity and genocide” being committed in Xinjiang region against ethnic Uighurs and severe restrictions in Tibet.
Biden admin criticises Hong Kong move
The US also condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kong’s electoral system and forecast “difficult” talks with Beijing's top diplomats next week.
