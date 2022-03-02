Biden plan to transform US economy now focused on cost-cutting

-
ALSO READ
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
Farms laws repealed in view of upcoming Assembly polls: Sitaram Yechury
HM Amit Shah welcomes PM Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
PM should apologise to farmers for pain caused due to farm laws: Congress
-
President Joe Biden showed on Tuesday how much his ambitions to transform the U.S. economy have been hijacked by the fast-rising consumer prices that are weighing on his presidency.
As he unveiled a refurbished economic plan during his State of the Union address, Biden used a word seven times that he never uttered during his last address to a joint session of Congress nearly a year ago: inflation.
"My top priority is getting prices under control," Biden said. "One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I think I have a better idea to fight inflation: lower your costs, not your wages," he said in reference to U.S. companies.
Democrat-backed spending aimed at keeping people safe and out of poverty during the height of the pandemic, and rebuilding infrastructure in the years ahead helped grow the U.S. economy by 5.7% in 2021, the most since 1984, after a 3.4% decline in 2020.
That growth has collided with pandemic-related shortages of goods and labor, pushing prices higher. In the 12 months through January, the CPI jumped 7.5%, the biggest year-on-year increase since February 1982. Biden's approval rating, meanwhile, sits at 43%, close to the lowest level of his presidency according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.
Those facts, combined with Democrats' inability to pass the president's signature "Build Back Better" plan that would fund childcare and raise wages for health workers through higher corporate taxes, have prompted a reboot of Biden's economic message ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections for control of Congress.
Biden now hopes repackaging many of the same policies in his $1.7 trillion Build Back Better bill as kitchen table cost-cutters will gain traction with the voting public, who will decide whether to extend the majority held by Biden's fellow Democrats or to revoke it.
Many economists have said the policies could reduce long-term inflationary pressures but have come to no conclusion about any effect on the short-term spike.
The adjusted messaging has affected other issues, too. The president entered office saying climate change was one of his four top issues, but it was relegated to a brief mention on Tuesday explicitly tied to inflation.
"Let's cut energy costs for families an average of $500 a year by combating climate change," he said.
Biden also introduced a new promise absent from his speech last April, and rare on the campaign trail - cutting the deficit. "My plan to cut inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit," he said, while noting that it has already shrunk under his tenure.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU