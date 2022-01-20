Biden signs memo improving cybersecurity across defence, intelligence sect

-
ALSO READ
Japan, Vietnam sign defence transfer deal amid worries of China's muscle
7 military aircrafts of Chinese PLA enter Taiwan's air defence zone
Dubai Air Show opens to industry on the mend amid Covid-19 pandemic
Joe Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law
Biden authorises deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to Afghanistan
-
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a memorandum to bolster the cybersecurity of the US defense and intelligence communities' networks.
"This memorandum sets forth requirements for National Security Systems (NSS) that are equivalent to or exceed the cybersecurity requirements for Federal Information Systems," the memorandum said. "This memorandum establishes and clarifies additional authority and responsibilities of the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) in connection with the National Manager responsibilities for NSS assigned to the Director of the NSA."
The memorandum requires the agencies responsible for managing the National Security Systems to improve the visibility of cybersecurity incidents and create binding directives about how to respond against cybersecurity threats.
Biden also requested in the memorandum that a summary of National Security Systems policy be created or adjustments made within 90 days that will include a time-line for implementation.
The national security memorandum was sent to individuals including the Vice President, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, US Attorney General and CIA Director, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU