Biden slips while playing with dog, has 'confirmed hairline fractures'

US President elect Joe Biden has "confirmed hairline fractures" in mid foot and will require a walking boot for several weeks, according to imaging results out Sunday evening from Wilmington Delaware, where the Biden-Harris transition team has pitched tent.
On Saturday, Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle, according to the President-elect's communications team.
This is the statement just in via the White House reporting pool, from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Director, Executive Medicine, GW Medical Faculty Associates on Biden's imaging results: "Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging. Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."
A controlled ankle motion walking boot is an orthopedic device prescribed for the treatment and stabilization of severe sprains, fractures, and tendon or ligament tears in the ankle or foot.
Biden's Sunday was almost completely consumed by doctor visits, first to the orthopedist's office in Newark, Delaware and later at an imaging center.
