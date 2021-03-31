Biggest Japan bank joins Nomura in bracing for Archegos loss: Report

-
ALSO READ
Nomura faces tough questions over global plans after US client loss
Billions in secret derivatives at the centre of Archegos blowup
Nomura, Credit Suisse warn on losses after Archegos-linked share sale
Global banks may lose more than $6 billion from Archegos Capital fallout
How one of world's greatest hidden fortunes was wiped out in days
-
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU