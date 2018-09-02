Billionaire Peter Thiel chooses Republicans for first big midterm donation

Billionaire investor made his first big to the Republican National Committee, giving $101,700 to the in July through a joint fundraising committee that also raises money for President Donald Trump’s re-election committee.

The move shows Thiel will continue to support Republicans as they battle to maintain control in Washington, even though he’s been conspicuously silent for the past year on issues relating to and his performance. The venture capitalist who was Facebook Inc.’s first outside investor was once among the most vocal of supporters.

Thiel was a big donor in 2016, making $1 million donations to Make America Number 1, a super political action committee that supported Trump, and to Fighting for Ohio Fund, which supported Republican Senator Rob Portman in his re-election battle. His biggest donation of the cycle was $2 million to a super-PAC that supported the primary campaign of Carly Fiorina.

His giving has slowed in the current election cycle. Thiel has contributed a total of $316,800, records show, with $133,900 of that going to the National Republican Congressional Committee, which helps House candidates. He’s also given $50,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the maximum $5,400 to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who’s running against Senator Claire McCaskill in a state carried by 19 points, and Ivan Raiklin, a tech entrepreneur who did not qualify for the Republican primary in Virginia, won by Corey Stewart. Raiklin remains an active candidate, running a write-in campaign. He has sued the state board of elections and the Virginia Republican Party, disputing his exclusion from the ballot.

Thiel has given more in 2018 than in any previous midterm going back to 1998, FEC records show. He’s already exceeded his donations compared to the 2014 midterms, when he gave a total of $38,300, with $10,000 of that amount going to Facebook’s PAC.

Billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam are the biggest donors in the midterms, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, with $55.7 million in contributions to Republican candidates, party committees and supporting super-PACs.