Bitcoin falls 10% to $33,747; ether also down 14% to $1,973.96

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk moves to Texas, likens California to an overconfident sports team
Indian investors join the bitcoin party after Tesla CEO Musk's endorsement
Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his support to cryptocurrency Dogecoin
Bitcoin soars to new high above $52,000; sustainability concerns rise
Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
-
Bitcoin dipped 10 per cent to $33,747.21 at 1400 GMT (10 am ET) on Sunday, losing $3,753.33 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 48 per cent from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 14 per cent to $1,973.96 on Sunday, losing $322.35 from its previous close. Bitcoin markets operate 24/7, setting the stage for price swings at unpredictable hours.
“Many point to Bitcoin’s volatility as untenable," wrote RBC Capital Markets' Amy Wu Silverman in a research note published on Saturday. "Indeed, Bitcoin makes severe and dizzying swings." Bitcoin had been under pressure after a series of tweets last week by billionaire Tesla Chief Executive and cryptocurrency backer Elon Musk, chiefly his reversal on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment.
In addition, on Friday China cracked down on mining and trading of the largest cryptocurrency as part of ongoing efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks.
China's Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, singled out bitcoin as the asset it needs to regulate more.
The statement, which came days after three Chinese industry bodies tightened a ban on banks and payment companies providing crypto-related services, was a sharp escalation of the country's push to stamp out speculation and fraud in virtual currencies.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU