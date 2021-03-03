Bitcoin reclaims $50,000, hits one-week high as risk appetite returns

-
ALSO READ
Bezos regains title of world's wealthiest person as Musk loses $15 bn
Elon Musk says bitcoin is slightly better than holding conventional cash
Explained: The rise and rise of Bitcoin; India investment rules
Bitcoin declines after Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints that prices are excessive
Bitcoin price slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time
-
Bitcoin climbed to a one-week high as risk appetite in markets returned and investors considered the regulatory issues facing cryptocurrencies.
The digital token climbed 7 per cent to trade above $50,000 in early London trading. It was last trading at $51,607.
Gensler, who served as a Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman during the Obama administration, has been viewed as a strong advocate for digital assets. He serves as a senior advisor to the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative and teaches about blockchain technology and digital currencies.
“While the Bitcoin market reacted quickly to his comments, Gensler was largely positive about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies,” said John Wu, president of blockchain technology firm Ava Labs. “I’m hopeful the new administration will help foster innovation in blockchains, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, instead of stifling it.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU