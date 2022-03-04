BlackRock halts purchases of Russian securities in active and index funds

-
ALSO READ
BlackRock Q4 profit beats estimates as assets cross $10 trillion
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russian forces shell Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv causing menace
Russian forces fail to capture Ukraine's airspace, limiting war gains
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
-
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, said it had halted purchase of all Russian securities in its active and index funds as of Monday after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
It has "proactively advocated" with "index providers to remove Russian securities from broad-based indices," Rich Kushel, head of the portfolio management group and Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and index investments, said in a joint statement on Thursday. Russian securities account for less than 0.01% of their clients' assets, they said.
Western sanctions on Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last week have prompted a wave of investors to announce they were cutting positions in Russia. Canadian asset manager Purpose Investments said on Thursday it had divested all direct holdings of Russian companies as of Feb. 28 and pledged to stop new investments as long as Russia's invasion continued.
Efforts by investors to cut positions have been complicated, however, by a Russian ban on local brokers from selling securities held by foreigners. BlackRock said earlier this week it was consulting with regulators, index providers, and other market participants to ensure its clients could exit their positions in Russian securities, where allowed.
Major index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI said on Wednesday they were removing Russian equities from all their indexes. FTSE Russell said the decision will be effective from March 7, while MSCI said its decision will be implemented in one step across all MSCI indexes as of the close of trading on March 9.
"We will continue actively consulting with regulators, index providers and other market participants to help ensure our clients can exit their positions in Russian securities, whenever and wherever regulatory and market conditions allow," the Thursday statement said.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a LinkedIn posting that while the company did not have offices or operations in Ukraine or Russia, it was what doing what it can to provide support to colleagues and their families who have been directly impacted. "BlackRock and its people have also rallied to provide financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees on the ground," Fink wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU