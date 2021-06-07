Blackstone will take QTS Realty private in $10-billion all-cash deal

-
ALSO READ
Blackstone in the final leg of talks to buy out Embassy Industrial Parks
Blackstone in talks to acquire a minority stake in Sify Technologies
Tata Comm ties up with Google Cloud to transform Indian businesses
$1.5-billion deal of Blackstone-Prestige Estates gets CCI approval
Cloud Paks allow clients to easily move to the cloud: IBM's Natarajan
-
Investment firm Blackstone Group said on Monday it would take data center operator QTS Realty Trust private in an all-cash deal worth about $10 billion.
Blackstone Funds, the buyout firm's infrastructure unit along with its non-traded real-estate income trust and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles, will pay $78 per share, which represents a premium of about 21 per cent to QTS’ closing price on Friday.
Shares of QTS rose about 21 per cent to hit a record high of $78.24.
The equity value of the deal stands at $5.37 billion, according to Reuters calculations, based on 68.9 million outstanding shares, as of April 29.
A Covid-19 pandemic-led remote working environment boosted demand for cloud services, which are reliant on data centers.
QTS has more than 7 million square feet of data center space throughout North America and Europe.
The $10-billion transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of this year, includes the assumption of the data center operator's existing debt. The deal also includes a 40-day go-shop period, which will let QTS solicit and consider other proposals, the companies said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU