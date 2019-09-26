Boeing reaches first settlement with Lion Air crash victims

has reached the first settlements of lawsuits filed by families of passengers who died when the 737 Max aircraft crashed in Indonesia late last year.

Eleven of 17 clients represented by the Wisner Law Firm in Chicago have settled claims, partner Alexandra M. Wisner said in an interview. She declined to say how much agreed to pay, citing a confidentiality provision.

Reuters earlier reported each family will get at least $1.2 million. A spokesman declined to comment on the settlements. In July, the company said it was offering $100 million to support the families of victims and others affected by two crashes of its 737 Max jetliner.