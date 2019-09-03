JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

British PM Boris Johnson loses Parliament majority ahead of key Brexit test
Business Standard

Boris Johnson loses majority after lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month's G7 summit

Reuters 

Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in parliament on Tuesday when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month’s G7 summit.

“I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament,” he said in a statement.

“This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom.”
First Published: Tue, September 03 2019. 21:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU