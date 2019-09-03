Boris Johnson loses majority after lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats

-
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt? New British PM announcement on July 23
UK PM urges EU leaders to end opposition to renegotiate terms of Brexit
British PM Boris Johnson loses Parliament majority ahead of key Brexit test
British minister quits before Boris Johnson becomes no-deal Brexit PM
As Brexit comes knocking, British politics set to face its longest week yet
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in parliament on Tuesday when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.
Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month’s G7 summit.
“I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament,” he said in a statement.
“This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU