JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Huawei eyes ProtonMail to replace Google ecosystem in future mobile devices
Business Standard

Boris Johnson wins second legal challenge over Parliament suspension

The appeal of the ruling will go straight to the UK Supreme Court

Bloomberg 

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson | Photo: AP/PTI

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a second legal challenge over his plan to suspend Parliament ahead of a deadline to leave the European Union, giving the country’s top court the final say on prorogation. Three London judges dismissed a case Friday brought by businesswoman Gina Miller and former prime minister John Major, who argued that bypassing lawmakers through the process known as prorogation is an abuse of the government’s power.

The appeal of the ruling will go straight to the UK Supreme Court. The ruling comes after Johnson successfully fended off a challenge in Scotland earlier this week.

The cases, alongside a third being heard in Northern Ireland, are likely to go to appeal. Before Friday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said its judges would end their summer vacations early to allow a hearing on Sept. 17, days after the prorogation has come into effect.
First Published: Sat, September 07 2019. 01:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU