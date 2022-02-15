Brazilian mining firm Vale drops $1.2 billion claim in Steinmetz dispute

-
ALSO READ
Brazil's Vale sells coal assets to Jindal's Vulcan Minerals for $270 mn
Verstappen extends championship lead over Hamilton after winning Mexico GP
Papua New Guinea stuck by 5.0 magnitude earthquake, no casualty reported
Lewis Hamilton sees steep challenge against Verstappen in Brazil
Valtteri Bottas ahead of Verstappen in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton to start 10th
-
Brazilian mining company Vale SA has dropped a $1.2 billion claim against individuals and entities linked to Israeli-born billionaire Beny Steinmetz, the miner said in a statement on Monday.
Vale and Steinmetz have been locked in a multi-pronged legal battle for years resulting from a failed mining joint venture in Guinea. At the heart of the dispute is whether Steinmetz's mining group, BSGR, obtained the rights to the Simandou iron ore deposit in that nation by fraudulent means, charges which Steinmetz has denied.
In the statement, Vale said the decision to drop the case was based on purely technical grounds and that the company continued to pursue parallel litigation against BSGR.
"Vale's initiative to file a notice to discontinue this specific fraud process, against individuals and two entities linked to BSGR, is based eminently on procedural grounds, following the advice from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, in charge of the case, linked to a possible statute of limitations argument that the claim against those defendants might be time-barred," Vale said.
Representatives for Steinmetz could not immediately be reached for comment outside normal business hours.
In a statement to the Financial Times, however, he said that Vale's reasons to drop the case go "well beyond limitations." "We have a lot to say and will wait until we have received a final judgment on Tuesday, 15th February," he was quoted as saying in the newspaper.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU