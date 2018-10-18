JUST IN
Brexit: Could extend 21-month transition to ease deadlock, says Theresa May

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May said she is weighing a plan that would keep the UK bound to European rules for longer, in an attempt to break the deadlock in talks

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May said she is weighing a plan that would keep the UK bound to European rules for longer, in an attempt to break the deadlock in talks.

May confirmed on Thursday that she was considering extending the 21-month transition — the grace period that’s due to kick in on Brexit day and maintain trading and market rules unchanged. “A further idea that has emerged is to create an option that extends the implementation period for a matter of months,” May told reporters in Brussels on Thursday. May signaled her willingness to give ground on transition during talks with fellow EU leaders.
