Brexit impact: Goldman shifting up to $60 bn of assets from UK to Germany

-
ALSO READ
Goldman's trading business returns to former glory amid Covid-19 crisis
''How it's going': Goldman Sachs exec's email on racism goes viral at firm
Malaysia drops criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB bond sales
Goldman Sachs to pay over $2 billion in DOJ's 1MDB probe, says report
Goldman Sachs Group slashes quarterly profit 85% with 1MDB legal charge
-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is shifting as much as $60 billion of assets from the UK to Frankfurt, the latest sign that banks are beefing up their European Union operations ahead of Brexit.
The Wall Street bank plans to move between $40 billion to $60 billion to its German subsidiary by the end of the year, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing private information.
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, the Frankfurt-based subsidiary that will house the assets, had just 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) at the end of last year, according to its annual report. Goldman could shift more assets over time if its continental business grows, one of the people said.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
With fewer than 40 working days until the UK’s transition period expires, international banks are accelerating plans to beef up in Europe to handle the increase in client activity from Jan 1. Even if UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson secures a trade deal, finance houses with London hubs will lose their passporting rights.
With JPMorgan Chase & Co. moving $230 billion to Frankfurt, Goldman’s plans mean the two U.S. banks account for almost three quarters of the roughly 400 billion euros that foreign banks will move to Germany by the end of the year, according to the Bundesbank. The moves will almost triple the combined existing balance sheets of non-German lenders in the country, the central bank has estimated.
Other banks to beef up in Germany’s financial hub include Citigroup Inc., UBS Group AG and Standard Chartered Plc.
In September, Goldman accelerated plans to move more than 100 London employees to European cities while JPMorgan asked about 200 workers to move. A report by consultancy EY last month showed that financial services firms operating in the UK had already shifted about 7,500 employees to the EU since the UK voted to leave the bloc.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU