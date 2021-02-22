Britain plans to unveil new visa scheme for financial technology workers

-
ALSO READ
India eyes services concessions, easier visa rules in UK trade pact
UK govt announces new points-based visa route for international students
Number of UK visas granted to Indian students more than doubles in FY20
IATO urges govt to announce dates for restoration of e-visa, tourist visas
UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens
-
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak plans to introduce new visas for financial technology workers in next month’s budget, part of a package of proposals in a report aimed at boosting the industry in the country, according to newspapers.
The fast-track visa program is designed to lure global talent to Britain’s fintech companies and will mirror a similar policy for scientists, the Telegraph reported. It’s one of five pillars contained in a Treasury-commissioned report by former Worldpay Chief Executive Officer Ron Kalifa that’s due to be delivered to Sunak as soon as this week, the Sunday Times said.
The Treasury has been examining options to spur the development of Britain’s financial technology industry after Brexit as London faces a growing challenge from European Union rivals. London tops European rankings for such companies, according to an index compiled by real estate broker Savills.
Kalifa’s report will also propose 10 fintech clusters around the UK to act as hubs for innovation, the Sunday Times said. Planned locations for the clusters, which are designed to ensure the industry is not solely concentrated on London, include the corridor between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and Wales. They could receive funds from so-called local enterprise partnerships that link businesses with local authorities, the newspaper said. Other proposed measures include digital training, a 1 billion-pound ($1.4 billion) fund for start-ups and reforms to listing rules on the London Stock Exchange.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU