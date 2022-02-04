Britain scrambles $12 billion to soften 54% household energy price blow

-
ALSO READ
Apple says 175 suppliers committed to using clean energy in last one year
Japan's Nov household spending extends declines in sign of weak sentiment
British Airways aims to be 1st to use sustainable commercial aviation fuel
Security deal: Britain says it will be hard-headed in defending interests
US became Britain's biggest finance customer in run up to Brexit
-
Energy prices for millions of Britons will soar from April after a 54 per cent hike to the regulatory price cap, forcing the government to stump up 9 billion pounds ($12 billion) of fresh support for already cash-strapped households.
Responding to the record global gas prices that have sent almost 30 British energy suppliers to the wall, regulator Ofgem said the cap on the most widely used tariff would rise to £1,971 ($2,670) a year from April, the same month that taxes rise.
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, said he had no option but to intervene to take the “sting out of a significant price shock” for around 22 million households.
Charities and economists said the impact of the price rise for access to gas and electricity would be widespread, with low-income families unable to properly heat their homes and middle-income families forced to cut back on spending elsewhere. To ease the impact, the government will now provide state-backed loans to energy providers to spread the higher costs over five years, worth £200 to consumers from October. A £150 rebate on local taxes will also apply to around 80 per cent of households.
Governments across Europe have spent tens of billions of euros trying to shield consumers from record energy prices, either removing taxes or supporting the most needy, after gas and power costs spiked when economies reopened from Covid-19 lockdowns. In Britain, a six-month price cap has limited the immediate impact on consumers, instead forcing the pain on to suppliers, with more than 25 going out of business since the start of 2021.
Analysts said Sunak’s attempt to delay passing on the full hit to consumers a gamble.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU