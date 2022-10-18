JUST IN
Growth in renewables saved $11 bn for EU in gas imports since Ukraine war
Mark Mobius warns Fed interest rates will hit 9% if inflation persists
Bangladesh disallows Bollywood actor's dance in bid to save dollars
UK's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reverses all of Liz Truss' tax cuts
Chinese govt delays GDP data release due Tuesday, no reason given
Soaring dollar leaves food piled up in ports as world hunger grows
India open to business, focused on working with Egypt: S Jaishankar
Joe Biden brushes off risks of strong dollar on global economy
Dominant Jeremy Hunt refuses to rule out new U-turn on Truss taxes
20th CCP Congress: China opposes protectionism, decoupling, says Xi
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Growth in renewables saved $11 bn for EU in gas imports since Ukraine war
'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida' by Sri Lankan writer wins Booker Prize
Business Standard

British consumers rein in luxury spending as energy bills rise by 48%

British consumers are reining in unnecessary purchases after a leap in energy prices ate into their discretionary spending, forcing people to cut back on new clothes, evenings out and lunches out

Topics
UK | economy | UK economy

Liza Tetley | Bloomberg 

UK
Photo: Bloomberg

British consumers are reining in unnecessary purchases after a leap in energy prices ate into their discretionary spending, forcing people to cut back on new clothes, evenings out and lunches out.

Barclaycard, which manages about half of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, said outlays on non-essential items in rose 1% from a year ago in September, well below the 3.6% pace recorded the month before and the lowest since a coronavirus lockdown in February 2021.

It pointed to a 48% increase in average cost of utility bills as one of the primary reasons for the drop and said consumers are looking for ways to save money to ensure they can afford heating this winter. More than two thirds are seeking to reduce energy use at home.

“From making packed lunches to cutting back on pet-related purchases, Brits are adopting all kinds of tactics to curb their spending during the cost-of-living squeeze,” said Makala Green, a financial planner cited in the Barclaycard report. “Limiting little luxuries and pick-me-ups, such as coffees and snacks, is an increasingly popular way to save money, as is working from home to save money on travel.”

Ahead of the Christmas shopping period, 39% of people have already started putting money aside, according to Barclaycard.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UK

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 08:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.