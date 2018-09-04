British MPs question financial aid to India over lunar probe 'splurge'

-
Some of Britain's MPs from the ruling Conservative party on Monday questioned the UK government's financial assistance programme for India, which will involve £52 million for 2018-19 and £46 million for 2019-20.
A few weeks after the government's Department for International Development (DfID) released its report titled ‘India Profile’ for the coming years in July, Tory MP David Davies said India did not "want or need" UK aid and that "in effect we are sponsoring an Indian moon launch".
In reference to India's 95.4 million-pound "splurge" on lunar probe Chandrayaan-2, which is expected to launch later this year, other Tory MPs also attacked the financial assistance ear-marked for India.
