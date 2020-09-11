ByteDance in talks with US to avoid selling TikTok, says report

JUST IN
AFP | PTI 

TikTok has been at the centre of a diplomatic storm between Washington and Beijing

Chinese internet giant ByteDance is in talks with the US about ways it might avoid having to sell its TikTok operations here, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

TikTok has been at the centre of a diplomatic storm between Washington and Beijing, and President Donald Trump gave Americans a deadline to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance, effectively compelling a sale of the app to a US company.

TikTok, which has been downloaded 175 million times in the US and more than a billion times around the world, has filed a lawsuit challenging the crackdown by the US government.
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 02:00 IST

