Canada ends contract with Malaysia's Supermax over labour allegations

-
ALSO READ
Malaysia workers seek judicial review of Supermax deal to supply UK NHS
Over 35,000 displaced in Malaysia's 7 states due to floods after heavy rain
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 17; nearly 70,000 displaced
Malaysia reports 3,519 Covid-19 infections, 29 more deaths in 24 hrs
Death toll from heavy flooding in Malaysia climbs to 41; 8 still missing
-
Canada has terminated its sourcing contract with Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp following allegations about forced labour, the country's public services and procurement department said on Tuesday.
Malaysian factories making products ranging from medical gloves to palm oil have increasingly come under scrutiny over allegations they abuse foreign workers, who form a significant part of the manufacturing workforce.
Canada had paused imports of Supermax gloves in November, saying it would determine its next steps after receiving an audit report over the firm's labour practices.
"Based on the seriousness of the allegations and expected timelines for the final audit results, the Government of Canada has decided, and Supermax Healthcare Canada has agreed, to terminate by mutual consent the two existing contracts for the supply of nitrile gloves," the department told Reuters in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Supermax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In November, Supermax said it will speed up a process it had begun in 2019 to meet labour standards set by the International Labour Organisation.
Canada's move to pause imports last year followed an import ban on Supermax by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in October. U.S. Customs cited reasonable information that it said indicated the use of forced labour in the Malaysian firm's manufacturing operations.
Supermax has said it was in contact with the U.S. agency to obtain more clarity and that it had commissioned an independent consulting firm to conduct an audit into the status of foreign workers at its factories.
Earlier this month, Supermax said it had introduced a new foreign worker management policy and enhanced its current human resources policies in light of the labour allegations.
The growing number of allegations over the treatment of labour at Malaysian companies have started to hurt businesses.
In November, home appliances maker Dyson terminated a contract with its biggest parts supplier, Malaysian firm ATA IMS Bhd , over forced labour allegations.
ATA has acknowledged some violations, made some improvements and said it now complies with all regulations and standards.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi
Editing by Ed Davies)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU