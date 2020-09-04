Cargo ship carrying 43 crew and 5,800 cows missing in typhoon: Report

A cargo vessel carrying 43 crew and 5,800 head of cattle capsized in the East China Sea after engine trouble and as a powerful storm swept through the region, according to a seafarer who was rescued by the Japanese coast guard.

Sareno Edvardo, 45, a chief officer from the Philippines, said a wave tilted the Gulf Livestock 1’s hull to the right and the vessel overturned after its engine stopped, according to a statement from the coast guard. Edvardo jumped into the sea wearing a life jacket and was subsequently rescued.