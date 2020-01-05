JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News

Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz 2001-2011 cars for faulty sunroofs
Business Standard

Carlos Ghosn's escape 'unjustifiable', says Japanese justice minister

Carlos Ghosn's bail has already been cancelled and that an Interpol "red notice" had been issued, says Japan in first comment after fallen auto titan's escape.

AFP | PTI  |  Tokyo 

Carlos Ghosn
Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Renault. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is "unjustifiable" and he is thought to have left the country using "illegal methods", the Japanese justice minister said on Sunday, in the first official public comments on the case.

"Our country's criminal justice system sets out appropriate procedures to clarify the truth of cases and is administered appropriately, while guaranteeing basic individual human rights. The flight by a defendant on bail is unjustifiable," said Masako Mori.

"It is clear that we do not have records of the defendant Ghosn departing Japan. It is believed that he used some wrongful methods to illegally leave the country. It is extremely regrettable that we have come to this situation," added the minister.

She confirmed that Ghosn's bail has already been cancelled and that an Interpol "red notice" had been issued.
First Published: Sun, January 05 2020. 10:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU