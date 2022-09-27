JUST IN
Elon Musk's deposition in Twitter litigation rescheduled for Oct 6-7
Walmart on a drive to attract Indian sellers to its Canadian marketplace
Biogen agrees to pay $900 mn to settle doctor kickback allegations
Musk texted Oracle's Ellison all night before putting Twitter deal on hold
ByteDance-owned TikTok inching toward US security deal to avoid sale
Elon Musk, Twitter CEO seek to reschedule questioning on $44 bn buyout deal
UK: TikTok may face $29 million fine over children's data protection
Porsche IPO poised to price at top end of range, say bookrunners
Amazon plans second Prime Day in appeal to deal-hungry shoppers
Burberry's Julie Brown is GSK's first ever female CFO, says report
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
World is 'edging into' a recession, warns WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Business Standard

Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky resigns from bankrupt crypto firm

The price of the Celsius token fell 7% to $1.37 following the announcement, according to CoinMarketCap

Topics
cryptocurrency | crypto trading

Hannah Miller | Bloomberg 

Alex Mashinsky, Celsius
Alex Mashinsky (Photo: Bloomberg)

Celsius Network Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky stepped down from his position at the embattled crypto lender. The company said in a statement that it had appointed Chief Financial Officer Chris Ferraro to the role of chief restructuring officer and interim CEO.

The leadership change represents a major shift for the company, which filed for bankruptcy in July. The company was one of the most notable casualties in this year’s crypto market downturn, which also included crypto lender Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

The price of the Celsius token fell 7% to $1.37 following the announcement, according to CoinMarketCap.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cryptocurrency

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 22:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.