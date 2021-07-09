Central Bank of Sri Lanka holds policy rates, says not look at IMF package

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends nine Indian fishermen, seize one boat
-
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) held key policy rates steady on Thursday, noting that disruptions caused by a third wave of Covid-19 infections during the second quarter had hindered the island nation’s economic recovery.
Following the rate decision, Governor W D Lakshman expressed confidence that Sri Lanka could avoid seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, despite running down foreign exchange reserves to support a rupee that has lost over 7 per cent against the dollar since the start of the year.
“I would like to reiterate that I have confidence that there will be a gradual improvement in our external sector situation over time,” Lakshman told a virtual press conference.
He said there was no intention at the moment to go to the IMF for any support package, but the country could look to raise funds through the special drawing rights (SDRs) provision for member countries.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU