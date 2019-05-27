JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre, Left out: Far-right parties gain ground in European Union election

In the past week, voters across 28 nations delivered the highest turnout in a European election in 20 years as they selected new representatives to sit in the Parliament

Agencies 

European Union election

The results of the European elections revealed some unexpected outcomes on Monday as the full picture from the world’s biggest multi-country vote became clearer. In the past week, voters across 28 nations delivered the highest turnout in a European election in 20 years as they selected new representatives to sit in the Parliament.

How does the EU Parliament work?

It is the EU’s law-making body. It's made up of 751 members, called MEPs, who are directly elected by EU voters every five years. These MEPs — who sit in both Brussels and Strasbourg — represent the interests of citizens from the EU’s 28 member states. One of its main legislative roles is scrutinising and passing laws proposed by the European Commission.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 23:42 IST

