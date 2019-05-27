Centre, Left out: Far-right parties gain ground in European Union election

-
ALSO READ
European Union elections 2019: Liberal, Green gains upset power balance
Facebook unveils 'new tools' to counter meddling in EU elections
British Indian property guru joins Brexit Party for EU elections
Facebook to change how political ads are handled ahead of EU elections
Nigel Farage plans revolution as Brexit Party targets European Union polls
-
The results of the European elections revealed some unexpected outcomes on Monday as the full picture from the world’s biggest multi-country vote became clearer. In the past week, voters across 28 nations delivered the highest turnout in a European election in 20 years as they selected new representatives to sit in the Parliament.
How does the EU Parliament work?
It is the EU’s law-making body. It's made up of 751 members, called MEPs, who are directly elected by EU voters every five years. These MEPs — who sit in both Brussels and Strasbourg — represent the interests of citizens from the EU’s 28 member states. One of its main legislative roles is scrutinising and passing laws proposed by the European Commission.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU