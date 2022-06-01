Changing themes: What World Economic Forum talked about in 52nd conference

The agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) over the years has been to discuss global issues and bring leaders of the world to the table for discussions about the future courses of action. However, the WEF has come under attack for being an elite conference that has ignored issues like climate change, and for its overemphasis on growth and development.

While that has changed over the last few years, a dichotomy between what WEF discusses and what the world perceives still exists. A Business Standard analysis finds that while themes in WEF publications had changed little over the last ...