China accuses US of using 'digital gunboat diplomacy' over TikTok

Read our full coverage on US China Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday said “freedom and security are merely excuses for some US politicians to pursue digital gunboat diplomacy” — referring to vessels used by Western imperial powers during the 19th century, which China considers a deeply humiliating period in its history.

China on Monday slammed Washington for using “digital gunboat diplomacy” after US President ordered TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell its interest in the Musical.ly app it bought and merged with