China accuses US of using 'digital gunboat diplomacy' over TikTok
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday said "freedom and security are merely excuses for some US politicians to pursue digital gunboat diplomacy"
Topics
US China | Donald Trump | TikTok
AFP | PTI Last Updated at August 18, 2020 00:53 IST
https://mybs.in/2YPYFY5
The reaction came after US President Donald Trump ordered TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell its interest in the Musical.ly app it bought and merged with TikTok
China on Monday slammed Washington for using “digital gunboat diplomacy” after US President Donald Trump ordered TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell its interest in the Musical.ly app it bought and merged with TikTok.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday said “freedom and security are merely excuses for some US politicians to pursue digital gunboat diplomacy” — referring to vessels used by Western imperial powers during the 19th century, which China considers a deeply humiliating period in its history.
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 00:49 IST
