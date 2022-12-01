China adds risks to global growth as factories take a hit on Covid controls

-
China’s manufacturing and services activities shrank further in November to seven-month lows, official data showed, stung by the country’s strict Covid-19 rcurbs and rising infections that analysts said will hurt the economy well into 2023.
Against this backdrop, the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 48.0 for November against 49.2 in the previous month, the lowest reading in seven months, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.
Separately, the non-manufacturing PMI, which looks at services sector activity, fell to 46.7 from 48.7 in October, also the lowest reading in seven months.
The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis.
“Downside risks continue to grow as the virus situation continues to worsen and will weigh heavily on the economy into 2023,” said Sheana Yue, China economist at Capital Economics, in a research note.
The sub-indexes for manufacturing PMI including output, employment and suppliers’ delivery times all shrank in November at a faster pace than the month before, the data showed.
New orders and new export orders sub-indexes both fell further, largely driven by weakening domestic and foreign demand.
China’s blue-chip stock index CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose slightly on Wednesday despite the sluggish factory activity, partly driven by government support policies.
Chinese authorities this month rolled out a flurry of policies to prop up the economy, including reserve requirement ratio cuts and Covid-19 fine-tuning measures, while loosening financing curbs to rescue the property sector.
The securities regulator lifted a ban on equity refinancing for listed firms, in the latest support measure for the cash-squeezed real estate sector.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 00:44 IST
