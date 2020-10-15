China and Pakistan secure seat on UN rights body, draw flak from US

-
ALSO READ
MEPs urge EU to take strong action on China for human rights violation
Pak re-elected to UN Human Rights Council; China sees drop in standing
International forum raises concerns of human rights violation in Pak, China
China and Russia win seats on UN human rights council, Saudi Arabia lose
Pakistan: Human Rights Commission slams govt over order to curb criticism
-
Pakistan, along with China, Russia, and Cuba won seats on the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) despite strong opposition from activist groups over their abysmal human rights records.
In a secret-ballot voting in the 193-member UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Pakistan secured 169 votes, Uzbekistan received 164, Nepal 150, and China 139. Saudi Arabia lost the race with just 90 votes.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the UN body for electing China, Russia and Cuba to the agency tasked with defending human rights.
“The election of China, Russia, and Cuba to the UN Human Rights Council validates the US decision to withdraw from the Council in 2018 and use other venues to protect and promote universal human rights. At #UNGA this year, we did just that,” Pompeo tweeted.
“US commitment to human rights is far more than just words. We have identified and punished human rights abusers in Xinjiang, Myanmar, Iran, and elsewhere, and call for all nations to take this moment to recommit to the #UDHR,” he said in another tweet.
Last week, a coalition of human rights groups from Europe, the US, and Canada called on UN member states to oppose the election of China, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, and Uzbekistan, saying their human rights records make them unqualified. “The bad news: governments just elected China to the UN Human Rights Council despite its severe repression in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. The good news: the number of governments voting for it declined from 180 last time to 139 now. The fear is melting,” Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth tweeted after the vote.
Pakistan is currently serving on the UNHRC since January 1, 2018. With its re-election, the country will continue as a member for another three-year term commencing on January 1, 2021.
Under the Human Rights Council’s rules, seats are allocated to regions to ensure geographical representation.
Except for the Asia-Pacific contest, the election of 15 members to the 47-member Human Rights Council was all but decided in advance because all the other regional groups had uncontested slates.
To be elected, a country needed to obtain the required majority of 97 votes.
Since the HRC’s establishment in 2006, this is the fifth time that Pakistan has been elected to the United Nations’ human rights agency.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was pleased with his country's re-election to UN Human Rights Council for another 3-yr term.
“We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritising advancement of tolerance and constructive engagement. We stand resolute against Islamophobia and in support of mutual respect,” Khan said.
Earlier, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said Pakistan “remains firmly committed to upholding, promoting, and safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms for all and will sustain its efforts towards ensuring that the HRC’s work is guided by the principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue, and cooperation.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU