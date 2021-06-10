China arrests over 1,100 for money laundering in crypto crackdown

-
ALSO READ
China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 bn deal to acquire search engine Sogou
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
INX Media: ED charges Chidambaram, others with money laundering of Rs 65 cr
Rs 9.6 mn penalty on PayPal for violating anti-money laundering processes
Working from home 'doesn't work for those who want to hustle': JPMorgan CEO
-
China arrested over 1,100 people in a sweeping crackdown on the use of cryptocurrencies for money laundering, adding to signs it’s further reining in crypto-linked activities. Police busted more than 170 criminal groups that used cryptocurrencies to launder money in telecom scams to avoid being tracked down, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. The campaign spanned 23 provinces and cities, it added. Arrest figures were as of Wednesday. The criminal groups needed to hire people to help with the laundering process because the bank accounts they used for such scams had been seized.
Those hired would register their own bank accounts on virtual currency platforms, and use the money received from the criminal groups to trade virtual currencies before transferring those assets to the groups’ designated digital wallets. They were offered 1.5 per cent to 5 per cent commissions, which had lured many people into being accomplices in scams that caused “serious social harm,” said the ministry. China escalated its crypto crackdown this year after a frenzied surge in Bitcoin and other tokens at the beginning of 2021 heightened longstanding government concerns about the potential for fraud, money laundering and trading losses by individual investors. Regulators have so far stopped short of labeling individual trading illegal but the public security department will be involved in the crackdown, a person familiar with the matter had told Bloomberg last month. Searches for crypto exchanges on China’s Internet are currently being censored. Keyword searches for popular crypto exchanges like Binance, OKEx and Huobi on Internet services such as Baidu, Sogou, Zhihu and Weibo yielded no results as of Thursday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU