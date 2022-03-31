China done with most airline crash search, working on preliminary report

-
-
China has completed the main search and rescue work at site of a China Eastern Airlines crash that killed 132 people last week and plans to complete a preliminary report within 30 days of the event, an aviation official said on Thursday.
A final report into the crash of the Boeing 737-800 will be completed and made public after the investigation is concluded, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) safety head Zhu Tao told reporters.
Under international rules, a 30-day report must be lodged with U.N. aviation agency ICAO but it does not need to be public. A final report is due within a year of the crash, though sometimes it can take longer.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
