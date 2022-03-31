China done with most airline crash search, working on preliminary report

has completed the main search and rescue work at site of a Eastern Airlines crash that killed 132 people last week and plans to complete a preliminary report within 30 days of the event, an aviation official said on Thursday.



A final report into the crash of the Boeing 737-800 will be completed and made public after the investigation is concluded, Civil Aviation Administration of (CAAC) safety head Zhu Tao told reporters.



Under rules, a 30-day report must be lodged with U.N. aviation agency ICAO but it does not need to be public. A final report is due within a year of the crash, though sometimes it can take longer.



