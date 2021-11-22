China downgrades ties with Lithuania over Taiwan office

-
ALSO READ
US senators support Lithuania and Taiwan ties, potentially riling China
Despite China's opposition, Taiwan opens representative office in Lithuania
China downgrades its diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan issue
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
China won't attack during President Tsai's term, says Taiwan's official
-
China downgraded ties with Lithuania to the level of charge d’affaires, further raising tensions after Taiwan opened a diplomatic office in the Baltic nation earlier this week. Lithuania is “walking back on political promises” made in a communique for establishing diplomatic links with China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
China withdrew its ambassador from Lithuania in August in protest at the Baltic nation’s move to let Taiwan set up a representative office under the name of Taiwan, something that China deems disrespect to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
China sees democratically-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly voiced opposition to countries engaging in official contact with Taipei and vowed to take countermeasures. The “One China” policy is the political basis of relations between the two countries and the establishment of Taiwan’s office sets a bad international precedent, China’s foreign ministry said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU