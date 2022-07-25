China Evergrande Group's CEO, CFO quit on $2-billion claim: Report

-
China Evergrande Group said that its chief executive officer and finance head have resigned after a preliminary probe found their involvement in diverting loans secured by its publicly listed unit to the group.
The indebted company was investigating how deposits worth 13.4 billion yuan ($1.99 billion) belonging to the unit, Evergrande Property Services, were used as collateral for pledge guarantees and seized by banks.
The pledges threatened to wipe out most of the cash the unit was holding.
The company said the loans secured by the pledges, which involved three sets of deposits, “were transferred and diverted back to the group via third parties and were used for the general operations of the group.”
Global investors have turned their attention to the Chinese developer’s cash flow problems out of worry that a collapse may shake the financial system and slow development in the world’s second-largest economy.
The embattled developer said CEO Xia Haijun has resigned from the group due to his involvement in the arrangement of the pledges, along with Chief Financial Officer Pan Darong.
Siu Shawn, who is currently an executive director of the company and chairman of the group’s EV unit, has been appointed the new CEO. Vice President Qian Cheng has been named CFO, the company said.
